More than 25,000 additional COVID vaccines administered in Saturday's report from UDOH

New Cases

467 new cases have been reported, for a total of 381,254.

Testing

6,451 additional tests have been performed, for a total of 2,327,182. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 469, or roughly 8.1% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

160 people are currently hospitalized. 15,267 people have been hospitalized in Utah since the pandemic began.

Deaths

Two additional deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,060. The newly reported deaths include:



Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations

25,861 additional vaccines have been administered for a total of 1,137,046.