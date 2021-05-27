Most Utah health districts have very low vaccination rates

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's plea for more people to get vaccinated went out to the whole state, but like so much of this pandemic, vaccination rates look very different from place to place.

When you think about it, if you live in Vernal it doesn't mean a lot for your daily experience if Coalville is close to herd immunity. You don't work or play around the people in Coalville. And the fact is, throw a dart at a map of Utah and you are more than likely to hit a spot where vaccine rates are extremely low.

So these overall state numbers don't mean a lot for a resident in the jurisdiction of the TriCounty Health Department, which comprises Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah counties. They have the state's lowest overall vaccination rates, but they're not alone. The Central Utah Department oversees Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties. Southwest includes Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane and Washington.

These regions are closer to the state average but still below. Bear River includes Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Southeast encompasses Carbon, Emery and Sevier.

Only these four health districts are pulling up the state average with Summit County lapping the field.