Nearly 1.9 million Utahns at least partially-vaccinated in Sunday's COVID case count

New Cases

248 new cases have been reported, for a total of 395,757.

Testing

4,112 additional tests have been performed, for a total of 2,490,394. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 394, or roughly 7.1% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

133 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 15,910 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

No new deaths have been reported, keeping the total number of lives lost at 2,164.