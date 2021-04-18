Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Nearly 1.9 million Utahns at least partially-vaccinated in Sunday's COVID case count

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 10:25 AM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 12:25:29-04

New Cases
248 new cases have been reported, for a total of 395,757.

Testing
4,112 additional tests have been performed, for a total of 2,490,394. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 394, or roughly 7.1% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
133 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 15,910 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
No new deaths have been reported, keeping the total number of lives lost at 2,164.

Vaccinations
An additional 17,268 vaccines have been administered, for a total of 1,897,531. Of those, 791,340 people are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707