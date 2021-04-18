Nearly 1.9 million Utahns at least partially-vaccinated in Sunday's COVID case count

New Cases
248 new cases have been reported, for a total of 395,757.
Testing
4,112 additional tests have been performed, for a total of 2,490,394. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 394, or roughly 7.1% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
133 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 15,910 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Deaths
No new deaths have been reported, keeping the total number of lives lost at 2,164.
Vaccinations
An additional 17,268 vaccines have been administered, for a total of 1,897,531. Of those, 791,340 people are now fully vaccinated against the virus.