Over 500K Utahns fully vaccinated for COVID-19; no counties remain on 'High' transmission index

More than 500,000 Utahns are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and none of the state's counties remain on the "High" level of the state's Transmission Index, Governor Spencer Cox announced Thursday.
The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 487 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 386,128—and three additional deaths.
RELATED: Utah's governor extends mask mandate for state employees, properties
So far, 2,394,649 people in Utah have been tested for the disease, and a total of 4,254,688 have been administered.
The state's rolling seven-day average for the number of positive tests is 411 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.
A total of 1,410,214 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.
136 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
2,125 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The three deaths announced Thursday are:
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized