Over 500K Utahns fully vaccinated for COVID-19; no counties remain on 'High' transmission index

More than 500,000 Utahns are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and none of the state's counties remain on the "High" level of the state's Transmission Index, Governor Spencer Cox announced Thursday.

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 487 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 386,128—and three additional deaths.

So far, 2,394,649 people in Utah have been tested for the disease, and a total of 4,254,688 have been administered.

The state's rolling seven-day average for the number of positive tests is 411 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

A total of 1,410,214 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

136 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,125 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The three deaths announced Thursday are:

