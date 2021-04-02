Watch
New cases of COVID-19 in Utah dip to 422, but six additional deaths reported Friday

Rick Bowmer/AP
A man walks in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The state's mask order will end on April 10 under a new law that also lifts coronavirus restrictions once Utah receives 1.63 million first vaccine doses if case counts and hospitalization rates remain low. Masks orders will remain in place for schools and gatherings of more than 50 people, and businesses can still choose to require them. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 02, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

An additional six deaths were also reported, but four occurred before March 1.

The seven-day running average of new cases per day is now 407 and the percent of positivity in "people over people" tests is 6.9.

The number of vaccinated people in Utah is 1,400,410 after another 40,049 received their shots yesterday.

There are currently 138 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.

The new deaths bring Utah's death toll to 2,131 and include:

  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized
  • Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
  • Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
