New cases of COVID-19 in Utah dip to 422, but six additional deaths reported Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

An additional six deaths were also reported, but four occurred before March 1.

The seven-day running average of new cases per day is now 407 and the percent of positivity in "people over people" tests is 6.9.

The number of vaccinated people in Utah is 1,400,410 after another 40,049 received their shots yesterday.

There are currently 138 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.

The new deaths bring Utah's death toll to 2,131 and include:

