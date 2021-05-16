No additional COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday morning

New Cases

242 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 402,567.

Testing

3,614 additional tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,637,780. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 317 per day, or roughly 6.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

Currently, 153 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,519 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

No additional deaths have been reported, keeping the number of deaths at 2,258.