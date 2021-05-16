No additional COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday morning

New Cases
242 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 402,567.
Testing
3,614 additional tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,637,780. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 317 per day, or roughly 6.5% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
Currently, 153 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,519 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Deaths
No additional deaths have been reported, keeping the number of deaths at 2,258.
Vaccinations
13,617 additional vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,407,851. Of those 1,114,675 people are considered fully vaccinated against the virus.