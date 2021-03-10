No link between COVID-19 vaccine and 4 Utahns who died after shots, medical examiner says

SALT LAKE CITY — Among the more than half a million Utahns who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 154 people had bad reactions that have been reported to a federal database, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The reporting includes the deaths of four Utahns after they got a shot.

Health experts caution that a person dying shortly after being inoculated does not mean vaccine caused that person’s death. Federal health officials say they found “no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths” in the cases reported to the database after COVID-19 inoculations.

To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website, the database “has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

