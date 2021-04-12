No new mask mandate for Weber County

OGDEN, Utah — Weber County commissioners have unanimously voted not to seek a new mask mandate.

"We encourage businesses and government's continued mask use if they feel it’s appropriate," said Commissioner Gage Froerer.

At a meeting Monday, the Weber-Morgan Health Department said it would not recommend a new mask mandate. The agency's director, Brian Cowan, said COVID-19 cases have been declining in the area and things are trending in a good direction.

However, Cowan did warn the commission he might return if things started trending in the wrong direction.

"Our department will continue to monitor several disease indicators. We will return to ask the commission for additional considerations for a public health order should Weber County be designated as 'high' on the Utah COVID-19 transmission index," he said.

Commissioner Jim Harvey said private businesses have every right to continue to require face coverings.

"I want to respect private business. If private business decides that’s what they want to do? I’d like to allow them and respect them to make their own decisions with that, especially as it relates to masks," he said.