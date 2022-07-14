Utah's first infant COVID vaccine site opens

WEST VALLEY CITY — Utah’s first infant and pediatric COVID vaccination site is up and running in West Valley City.

Children as young as six months old can now receive the vaccine, leading to parents gathering in the back parking lot of Centennial Park on Thursday morning to protect their children against the coronavirus.

Currently, the BA.5 Sub variant of the coronavirus is beginning to spread more rapidly throughout the U.S. and in Utah.

With the recent announcement that infants are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and with a new school year just a few weeks away, doctors with NOMI Health are making it as easy as possible for parents to have their children vaccinated free of charge.

“It’s important because this young group hasn’t been able to [be vaccinated] yet, and the spread of the virus is not limited to people over five years old," said NOMI Medical Director Dr. June Steely.

“Unfortunately, COVID is not done with us. We’d like to be done with COVID, but it’s not done with us.”

Vaccinations for children and adults are available free of charge on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Centennial Park, with treats for the kids and water for adults.

Dr. Steely says they will offer the vaccine at the park as long as there is demand. Also available at the drive-thru site are COVID rapid and PCR testing.

