Officials report over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases over past week, 12 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — In the weekly state report, officials said over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Utah over the last week.

In total, 4,688 new cases were reported across the state and there were 213 new hospitalizations. Currently, there are 191 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 24 in the ICU.

The state health department says 12 new deaths associated with COVID-19 have been recorded.

On the vaccine front, 3,002 new doses have been administered, bringing the total of fully vaccinated Utahns to 2,043,917 people.

State wastewater monitoring showed plateauing or declining cases across Utah.

Officials say the rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests is 671 per day. The rolling 7-day average person/person positivity rate is 29.2%, officials report.