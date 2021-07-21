Only 73 percent of Americans have already gotten or are planning on getting the COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — The world's biggest economies have big disparities in the acceptance of vaccines.

The wealthiest most scientifically advanced is also the most skeptical of the bunch.

That would be the United States.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says 73 percent of Americans say they have or will get the vaccine if they can. Compare that to 91 percent of Canadians who say the same.

Looking at the advanced countries with data available from Johns Hopkins University and compiled by Bloomberg, at the beginning of the summer only the U.K. outpaced the U.S. in the percentage of citizens vaccinated.

The latest numbers show Canada on top of the list. The U.K. still up there...and three of our NATO allies are within one percent of the U.S.

The reuters news agency compiled a list of government mandates one week ago.

France is implementing a passport type system for movie theaters and trains. And Russia is requiring proof of vaccination, immunity or a clean covid test for cafes bars and restaurants.

Australia, Britain, France, and Italy are all telling some portion of health workers they have to get the vaccine. Australia adds workers at hotels that house people under quarantine.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, says it will mandate the vaccine nationwide and Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have said the same.