Over 1,700 new Utah cases of COVID-19 Friday; 11 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — More that 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Utah Health Department Friday, and an additional 11 deaths.

Of today’s 1,715 newly reported cases, 362 are school age children.

There are currently 580 people hospitalized with the virus in Utah.

Since yesterday, 6,924 more people in Utah have been vaccinated.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The running seven-day number of new cases per day is 1,360 and the percent of positive tests stands at 14.3 percent.

The deaths reported today are:

