Pandemic leads to double the demand at Utah diaper bank

MURRAY, Utah — The COVID-19 pandemic has doubled the demand for diapers among the low-income families who depend on the Utah Diaper Bank.

“The cost of diapers is very high. And there’s nobody that does it. WIC, food stamps, SNAP, all those safety net programs that we have in place, none of them supply diapers,” said Victor Velivis, founder and executive director of the Utah Diaper Bank.

Like many food banks, the Utah Diaper Bank relies on community drives to stock its shelves But the pandemic has made it more difficult to host community drives, creating yet another challenge.

Despite the challenges, UDP shipped 880,000 diapers in 2020, and a surge in donations in December helped them replenish their supply.

Click here to visit the Utah Diaper Bank website.