Parents sue Park City School District over COVID-19 tests required to go to school in person

PARK CITY, Utah — Parents who don’t want their children to have to undergo rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 in order to learn in person are suing the Park City School District over its “Test to Stay” policy, which was requiring testing every two weeks to stay in class, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in Utah’s U.S. District Court, claims that an order from the Utah Department of Health “permitting schools to implement mandatory COVID-19 testing as a condition of in-person learning is an unconstitutional invasion of rights.”

Holly and Mark McClure, whose two children attend Treasure Mountain Junior High School and Park City High School, filed the case against the school district and its school board members, Superintendent Jill Gildea and State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson, as well as leaders of the Summit County and state health departments.

Gildea declined to comment Thursday, saying her office had not had time to review the complaint yet. Erin Grady, president of the district school board, said in an email Thursday, “We learned about this late yesterday and are going to be taking some time to review the complaint.”

