Report: Dozens of employees at Park City High School are falling sick

PARK CITY, Utah — COVID cases are on the rise in Park City schools, with the high school being particularly badly hit, according to KCPW.

Last Thursday night, Park City High School had 81 active cases of COVID on campus, and it was discovered on Friday morning that some of those were teachers and administrators.

According to a school district staffer, 16 PCHS teachers and administrators were out sick, accounting for over a quarter of the teaching staff. Some were sick with confirmed instances of COVID, while others waited for test results after being exposed at home.

Those who were at school, according to teachers, were filling in and covering their colleagues' classes, KCPW reported.

Every weeknight at 6 p.m., the case count dashboards for each campus are updated. The secondary school had 109 instances on Friday night. Employees stated the newly introduced test to stay event had discovered dozens of cases of COVID among kids and staff on Friday morning.