Salt Lake City mayor requests mask mandate be implemented during COVID surge

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has formally requested a mask requirement be implemented in Salt Lake County due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Utah.

In a letter to County Health Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn, Mendenhall asked for the health department to "enact a life-saving county-wide mask requirement in public spaces during the next several weeks.

"A countywide requirement will do significantly more to protect our constituents than a mask requirement in Salt Lake City alone, both in reducing community transmission during the highly contagious Omicron wave, and in

protecting the heroic medical staff at our overwhelmed hospitals. If we do not take this step for them now, there may not be enough healthy doctors and nurses on duty to take care of our constituents when this wave crests in a few weeks."

