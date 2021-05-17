Salt Lake Co. opens vaccinations to kids 12 and up

SALT LAKE CITY — Children as young as 12 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Salt Lake County following the CDC's recent recommendation to lower the threshold age for receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Those under 18 who are interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccines will need to obtain parental permission.

RELATED: From shock to anticipation, Utah parents react to child COVID-19 vaccine announcement

Vaccinations are being administered in dozens of pharmacies and other clinics around the state. To date, 1,395,253 people in Utah have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation.

No appointment is necessary for the walk-in clinic at Mountain America Expo Center or the drive-thru clinic at Maverik Center. Both clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"I was thrilled as a mom yesterday, to bring my son in for his first vaccination, he is age 15, and I looked at his timeline, he gets his second dose in early June and then after 2 weeks we'll be close to late June, by the time he is protected against COVID-19," said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

Visit https://vaccinate.utah.gov/ for details.

RELATED: CDC now recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 and up.