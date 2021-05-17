Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Salt Lake Co. opens vaccinations to kids 12 and up

items.[0].videoTitle
Children as young as 12 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Salt Lake County.
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 12:15:29-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Children as young as 12 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Salt Lake County following the CDC's recent recommendation to lower the threshold age for receiving the Pfizer vaccine

Those under 18 who are interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccines will need to obtain parental permission.

RELATED: From shock to anticipation, Utah parents react to child COVID-19 vaccine announcement

Vaccinations are being administered in dozens of pharmacies and other clinics around the state. To date, 1,395,253 people in Utah have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation.

No appointment is necessary for the walk-in clinic at Mountain America Expo Center or the drive-thru clinic at Maverik Center. Both clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"I was thrilled as a mom yesterday, to bring my son in for his first vaccination, he is age 15, and I looked at his timeline, he gets his second dose in early June and then after 2 weeks we'll be close to late June, by the time he is protected against COVID-19," said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

Visit https://vaccinate.utah.gov/ for details.

RELATED: CDC now recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 and up.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707