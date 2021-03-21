Salt Lake County Health Department to open vaccine registration Monday morning

The largest county in the state will open vaccine registration to all Utahns on Monday, March 22.

This comes after Governor Spencer Cox announced that all Utah residents 16 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday, March 24.

Currently, vaccine appointments can only be scheduled by those 50 and older, or 16 and older with a qualifying medical condition.

The SLCo Health Department website will open registration to all Utahns at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, but appointments are not available until Sunday, April 4. All appointments up through April 3 are currently booked by those who belong to those aforementioned previously eligible groups.

With vaccines becoming more widely available, those who hope to sign up for an earlier appointment may have better luck looking into any of the multiple locations throughout the community, according to the SLCo Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine website.