Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Salt Lake County Health Department to open vaccine registration Monday morning

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 13:05:18-04

The largest county in the state will open vaccine registration to all Utahns on Monday, March 22.

This comes after Governor Spencer Cox announced that all Utah residents 16 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday, March 24.

Currently, vaccine appointments can only be scheduled by those 50 and older, or 16 and older with a qualifying medical condition.

The SLCo Health Department website will open registration to all Utahns at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, but appointments are not available until Sunday, April 4. All appointments up through April 3 are currently booked by those who belong to those aforementioned previously eligible groups.

With vaccines becoming more widely available, those who hope to sign up for an earlier appointment may have better luck looking into any of the multiple locations throughout the community, according to the SLCo Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RESOURCES
Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707