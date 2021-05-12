Watch
Salt Lake County waiting for CDC advice before giving vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Matt Slocum/AP
Registered nurse Carol Lennon rolls up a strip of stickers while giving out Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 9:47 PM, May 11, 2021
SALT LAKE COUNTY — The Salt Lake County Health Department says since word got out about the FDA giving emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12-15 years old, they've had parents showing up at clinics to get their kids inoculated.

The health department has to turn them away because the CDC hasn't yet approved it.

That could happen by the end of this week.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Wednesday and is expected to issue its recommendation during the meeting.

When it is approved, Salt Lake County will vaccinate children at any of its facilities, with parental consent.

The Utah Department of Health said Monday that it "recommends providers wait for final guidance" from the CDC before administering the vaccine to the newly-eligible age group.

