Salt Lake County waiting for CDC advice before giving vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

SALT LAKE COUNTY — The Salt Lake County Health Department says since word got out about the FDA giving emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12-15 years old, they've had parents showing up at clinics to get their kids inoculated.

The health department has to turn them away because the CDC hasn't yet approved it.

.@SaltLakeHealth told @SLCo_Council it's already had to turn away some parents who have brought their kids 12-15 years-old to get the #COVID19 vaccine. They're waiting on @CDCgov guidance (but possibly by the end of this week). @fox13 #utpol #Utah — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 11, 2021

That could happen by the end of this week.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Wednesday and is expected to issue its recommendation during the meeting.

READ: Some U.S. cities already giving Pfizer vaccine to kids aged 12-15

When it is approved, Salt Lake County will vaccinate children at any of its facilities, with parental consent.

The Utah Department of Health said Monday that it "recommends providers wait for final guidance" from the CDC before administering the vaccine to the newly-eligible age group.