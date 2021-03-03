SLC diocese affirms Catholic Bishops' stance on 'morally acceptable' vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY — The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City released a statement Wednesday to encourage its parishioners to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and pledging to provide information on "morally acceptable, safe and effective" vaccines.
Earlier this week, Catholic leaders in New Orleans and St. Louis advised Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it's produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses. Johnson & Johnson stressed in a statement Tuesday that no fetal tissue is used in the vaccine.
In November, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops released a memorandum about the development of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which also have weak connections to aborted fetal tissue.
"Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine involved the use of cell lines that originated in fetal tissue taken from the body of an aborted baby at any level of design, development or production. They are not completely free from any connection to abortion, however, as both Pfizer and Moderna made use of a tainted cell line for one of the confirmatory lab tests of their products. There is thus a connection, but relatively remote," the memorandum says. "Some are asserting that if a vaccine is connected in any way with tainted cell lines then it is immoral to be vaccinated with them. This is an inaccurate portrayal of Catholic moral teaching."
The SLC Diocese did not issue its own advice about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, instead choosing to repeat the findings of the Catholic Conference of Bishops and the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith.
Read the full statement from the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops:
The Diocese of Salt Lake City affirms the findings of the chairs of the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops’ Committees on Doctrine and Pro-Life Activities, the Catholic Health Association and other respected moral theologians that the early vaccine candidates from Pfizer and Moderna are morally acceptable. As plans are formulated for distribution, the Diocese will:
- Promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in collaboration with state and local governments and other entities;
- Advocate on behalf of vulnerable populations to ensure that they have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines; and,
- Provide regular and accurate information to parishioners and the community in support of morally acceptable, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.
Life has changed this year in ways few of us could have imagined. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought loss of life and livelihood to every community, rich and poor. We mourn for those who have died and for their families, and we offer our prayers and assistance to those struggling with loss of businesses, unemployment, loneliness, anxiety and other traumas brought on by this crisis.
Fortunately, three COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been granted emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The vaccines have been extensively studied in rigorous clinical trials and early safety and effectiveness findings look promising.
We welcome this news and look forward to the distribution of safe and effective vaccines with a sense of relief while recognizing the formidable logistical challenges that lay ahead for vaccine developers, health care providers, governments and others.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops stated:
In view of the gravity of the current pandemic and the lack of availability of alternative vaccines, the reasons to accept the new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are sufficiently serious to justify their use, despite their remote connection to morally compromised cell lines.
Receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines ought to be understood as an act of charity toward the other members of our community. In this way, being vaccinated safely against COVID-19 should be considered an act of love of our neighbor and part of our moral responsibility for the common good.
With regard to the recently approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the bishops found it to be “more morally compromised” and consequently concluded that this vaccine “should be avoided” if there are alternatives available. “It may turn out, however, that one does not really have a choice of vaccine, at least, not without a lengthy delay in immunization that may have serious consequences for one’s health and the health of others,” The Bishops chairman stated. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable Covid-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process."
At the same time, the bishops also warned that Catholics “must be on guard so that the new COVID-19 vaccines do not desensitize us or weaken our determination to oppose the evil of abortion itself and the subsequent use of fetal cells in research.”