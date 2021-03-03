SLC diocese affirms Catholic Bishops' stance on 'morally acceptable' vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY — The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City released a statement Wednesday to encourage its parishioners to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and pledging to provide information on "morally acceptable, safe and effective" vaccines.

Earlier this week, Catholic leaders in New Orleans and St. Louis advised Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it's produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses. Johnson & Johnson stressed in a statement Tuesday that no fetal tissue is used in the vaccine.

In November, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops released a memorandum about the development of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which also have weak connections to aborted fetal tissue.

"Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine involved the use of cell lines that originated in fetal tissue taken from the body of an aborted baby at any level of design, development or production. They are not completely free from any connection to abortion, however, as both Pfizer and Moderna made use of a tainted cell line for one of the confirmatory lab tests of their products. There is thus a connection, but relatively remote," the memorandum says. "Some are asserting that if a vaccine is connected in any way with tainted cell lines then it is immoral to be vaccinated with them. This is an inaccurate portrayal of Catholic moral teaching."

The SLC Diocese did not issue its own advice about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, instead choosing to repeat the findings of the Catholic Conference of Bishops and the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith.

With regard to the recently approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the bishops found it to be “more morally compromised” and consequently concluded that this vaccine “should be avoided” if there are alternatives available. “It may turn out, however, that one does not really have a choice of vaccine, at least, not without a lengthy delay in immunization that may have serious consequences for one’s health and the health of others,” The Bishops chairman stated. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable Covid-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process."

