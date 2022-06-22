Watch
SLCO Health Dept. scheduling COVID shots for kids six months and up

Ted Shaffrey/AP
Ellen Fraint holds her daughter, seven-month-old Jojo, as she receives the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York City on Tuesday June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 10:08:41-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Dept. has begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages six months and up.

The department's Executive Director Angela Dunn — who was the state epidemiologist during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — tweeted about it Wednesday morning.

She said both Pfizer and Moderna shots are available and they can be scheduled online or by phone.

Visit vaccinate.utah.gov or call 385-468-SHOT (7468) to schedule an appointment.

