SLCO Health Dept. scheduling COVID shots for kids six months and up

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Dept. has begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages six months and up.



The department's Executive Director Angela Dunn — who was the state epidemiologist during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — tweeted about it Wednesday morning.

@SaltLakeHealth is scheduling COVID vaccine appointments for children 6 months +. We have Pfizer and Moderna, giving you the choice. Schedule online (https://t.co/ExTgJdwGyI) or call 385-468-SHOT.

More: https://t.co/a1xux0HaMj — Dr. Angela Dunn (@DrAngelaCDunn) June 22, 2022

She said both Pfizer and Moderna shots are available and they can be scheduled online or by phone.

Visit vaccinate.utah.gov or call 385-468-SHOT (7468) to schedule an appointment.