South Jordan school begins 'test-to-stay' protocol after dozens of students test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan's Elk Ridge Middle School is set to begin testing its students for COVID-19 after an outbreak of 57 positive cases at the school in the last two weeks.
The school will conduct testing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and during school on Monday, May 3.
Each student will be given both a rapid test and a PCR (saliva or nasopharyngeal) test to determine eligibility to continue in-person learning.
Those students who do not get tested by May 3 can return to in-person classes on May 10.
The school released the following details about the testing procedures:
Rapid Tests
- Students should not eat or drink for 30 minutes before they are tested.
- Results of the rapid test will be emailed shortly after testing.
- If a student’s rapid test result is negative, they will be able to continue learning in person while they wait for PCR test results.
- If a student’s rapid test result is positive, they will need to isolate for 10 days from the date of the test and learn virtually until they return.
PCR Tests
- Students should not eat or drink for 30 minutes before they are tested.
- PCR test results are typically emailed within 24-48 hours.
- If the rapid and PCR test results do not match, the PCR result is final.
- If a PCR test comes back positive, a student will need to isolate for 10 days from the date of the test and learn virtually until they return.
Friday, April 30, Drive-through Testing (4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)
We strongly prefer that your student be tested on Friday to minimize disruptions to learning. You must pre-register your student for testing at this link prior to arriving on Friday. You will also need to sign physical copies of this release of information and this consent for testing. When you arrive, please follow the pathway used during daily drop-off and pick-up in front of the school. You will not need to leave your vehicle. If you are unable to print and sign the forms, we will have them available on site, but the online pre-registration must be completed prior to arrival.
Monday, May 3, In-School Testing
Even if they did not test on Friday, your student may attend school on Monday if they have pre-registered for testing and bring signed consent forms. You must pre-register your student for testing at this link before sending them to school. You will also need to sign physical copies of this release of information and this consent for testing. Students will be tested throughout the day during class time.
Students Who Participated in COVID Testing at Elk Ridge on April 26
If your student participated in COVID testing at Elk Ridge this past Monday, April 26, your student is not required to be tested again unless they have symptoms.
A Note on End-of-Year Academic Testing
We will be administering end-of-year academic testing over the next few weeks, and any student who is quarantined or receives a positive COVID test result will either be able to make up end-of-year testing upon their return or will be excused from the test.
Thank you for your understanding and support as we continue working together to keep our school and community safe.