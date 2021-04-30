South Jordan school begins 'test-to-stay' protocol after dozens of students test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan's Elk Ridge Middle School is set to begin testing its students for COVID-19 after an outbreak of 57 positive cases at the school in the last two weeks.

The school will conduct testing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and during school on Monday, May 3.

Each student will be given both a rapid test and a PCR (saliva or nasopharyngeal) test to determine eligibility to continue in-person learning.

Those students who do not get tested by May 3 can return to in-person classes on May 10.

The school released the following details about the testing procedures: