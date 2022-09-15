State reports nearly 2,500 COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — As the World Health Organization declared an end to the pandemic is in sight, Utah Health officials reported just under 2,500 COVID-19 cases in the state over the last week.

In total, 2,487 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Utah this week, the state health department said.

Officials also report that 12 people died in relation to COVID-19 over the last week.

On the hospitalization front, 146 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 17 of those patients are in the intensive care unit.

For vaccines, 2,769 first doses were administered, 2,402 individuals reached the status of "fully vaccinated" and 3,115 new booster shots were given.

The health department also says 52.9% of wastewater monitoring sites show elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels.