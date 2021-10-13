The 2 biggest reasons Utahns give for avoiding vaccines

Posted at 5:21 PM, Oct 13, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — This chart shows two things: It shows the percentage of Utahns giving the two most common reasons for not getting vaccinated as of September. The U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey has been asking the question since January and the percentage of people concerned about side effects has been pretty consistent, while the percentage saying they distrust government has increased to become the second most commonly cited reason. But the percentages can be deceptive because….

The chart shows they are percentages of a group that has shrunk dramatically. In January close to a million Utahns were not intending to get the vaccine. 49 percent of a million is close to half a million. Hardly advanced math there. In September, about 352 thousand Utahns were not intending to get the jab. 58 percent of that is about 200 thousand. So a lot of people afraid of side effects changed their minds. The other reason showed a big percentage change with a small numerical change because those who distrust government have not changed their minds for the most part. So by staying in place, they’ve become a much larger part of a smaller pool of people.

