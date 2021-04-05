Two clinics offering J&J COVID-19 vaccine open in northern Utah this week

OGDEN, Utah — Two vaccination clinics for the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be open in northern Utah this week.

The Weber-Morgan Health reports Nomi Health will distribute J&J vaccines at Megaplex Theatres at The Junction in Ogden on Monday.

The Davis County Health Department will also distribute J&J vaccines at a walk-in clinic at the Davis Conference Center in Layton on Wednesday.

A DCHD representative told FOX 13 the state provided them with 1,600 J&J doses. DCHD continues to offer two-dose Pfizer vaccines at its drive-in clinic at the Davis County Fairgrounds in Farmington.

Last week, Governor Spencer Cox said Utah is expecting 106,000 more vaccine doses this week.

Overall, the state has now given out nearly 1.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Visit vaccinefinder.org or getmyshot.utah.gov to check vaccine appointment availability.