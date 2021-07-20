U of U joins treatment study to battle COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has teamed up with Johns Hopkins University for a treatment study to continue the fight against COVID-19.

As cases continue to rise in parts of the US, researchers at universities around the country are looking for new ways to stop the virus. A trial site has been set up at the University of Utah, with doctors looking for convalescent plasma with antibodies that are effective against the virus.

“We’re trying to prevent people from going to the hospital or progressing, so trying to prevent the long term affects of COVID, so if you treat early in the first week of illness, we also might be able to prevent the long hauler syndrome or the post-COVID syndrome in addition to preventing people from going to the hospital,” said David Sullivan, professor of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University.

Sullivan said the University of Utah was selected for the study because it has such a great research community.

“The University of Utah has been a natural choice to participate in the trial." said David Sullivan. "They have performed well, they have a great team.”

Those looking to participate in the study must be over 18 and have just been diagnosed with COVID-19. CLICK HERE to sign up.