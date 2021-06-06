UDOH reports 223 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths on Sunday

New Cases
223 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 407,642.
Testing
An additional 3,233 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,713,252. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 232, or roughly 5.7% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
129 people are currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,935 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Deaths
No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide death toll at 2,311.
Vaccinations
An additional 10,983 new vaccinations have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,646,455. Of those, 1,252,204 are considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.