UDOH reports 223 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths on Sunday

New Cases

223 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 407,642.

Testing

An additional 3,233 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,713,252. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 232, or roughly 5.7% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

129 people are currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,935 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide death toll at 2,311.