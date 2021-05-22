Watch
UDOH reports just under 2.5 million total vaccines administered in Saturday's report

Posted at 10:22 AM, May 22, 2021
New Cases
262 new cases have been reported, for a total of 404,246.

Testing
An additional 3,957 test have been conducted, for a total of 2,662,088. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 276 per day, or roughly 6.4% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
126 people are currently hospitalized in connection to the virus. Since March of 2020, 16,652 Utahns have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Deaths
One new death has been reported, for a statewide total of 2,290. The newly reported death was:

  • Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

Vaccinations
17,043 additional vaccines have been administered, for a total of 2,499,847. Of those 1,164,390 Utahns are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

