Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

University of Utah stocks vending machine with COVID tests

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 09:45:44-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is making COVID testing more accessible with a vending machine.

The machine is located in the Echols Library. It's stocked with self-serve COVID-19 tests.

The tests provide results in 24 to 48 hours.

"It's super convenient," said U of U student Gabi Mortarotti. "And honestly it makes it a lot less of a hassle than having to go wait in line for hours on end."

Even though the CDC has reduced the isolation time to five days for those who test positive, the university will keep its isolation time at 10 days.

Students are encouraged to get tested weekly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707