University of Utah stocks vending machine with COVID tests

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is making COVID testing more accessible with a vending machine.

The machine is located in the Echols Library. It's stocked with self-serve COVID-19 tests.

The tests provide results in 24 to 48 hours.

"It's super convenient," said U of U student Gabi Mortarotti. "And honestly it makes it a lot less of a hassle than having to go wait in line for hours on end."

Even though the CDC has reduced the isolation time to five days for those who test positive, the university will keep its isolation time at 10 days.

Students are encouraged to get tested weekly.