University of Utah, Utah State to impose vaccine requirement

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is likely to implement a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, a source with knowledge of the plans told FOX 13.

A formal announcement from the university is expected later Friday.

On Monday, FOX 13 reported senior U of U officials were meeting with Governor Spencer Cox and legislative leaders to discuss a vaccine requirement now that the FDA has granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Over 1,000 people have signed on online petition calling for the university to implement a mandate. The petition was organized by Unsafe U, an advocacy group focused on campus safety.

Utah State University told FOX 13 it planned to issue a vaccine requirement for its main campus in Logan. Whether or not that would be required for its campuses across the state had yet to be determined.