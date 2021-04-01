Utah AG Sean Reyes joins fight against the sale of fake vaccine cards

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney Sean Reyes and dozens of other Attorneys General are calling for the CEOs of Twitter, ebay and Shopify to put an end to the sale of fake CDC vaccination cards on their platforms.

In a letter addressed to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone and Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke, Reyes and 44 other members of the National Association of Attorneys General warned that the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards threatens public health, slows progress in genuine vaccination efforts and is illegal in many states.

"It’s sad but not surprising that fraudsters continue to take advantage of people during the Pandemic, but we’re fighting back to protect Utahns,” said Attorney General Reyes. “Some of these fraudsters we can investigate but many use tactics that evade prosecution. So, we’re asking social media platforms to help us crack down on ads and promotions designed to exploit vulnerable citizens," Reyes said in a news release sent to FOX 13.

The letter requests for the CEOs to monitor their platforms for ads and links for fake vaccine cards, remove those ads and links and keep records about the listings and the people who listed them.

The Attorneys General of North Carolina, Tennessee, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin also signed the letter.