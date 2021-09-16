Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah AG threatens lawsuit over Biden's vaccine mandates

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes tapes his speech for the fourth day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sean Reyes
Posted at 2:36 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 16:36:57-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined 23 other attorneys general in warning of potential litigation over President Biden's vaccine mandates for businesses.

The letter calls the idea "disastrous and counterproductive." It threatens a lawsuit if the president does not reverse course on plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing at businesses with over 100 employees, utilizing federal workplace safety rules.

"I am committed to continuing leading with my colleagues to push back and fight this mandate all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary," Reyes said in a statement on Thursday. "Both employers and employees in Utah, with unprecedented fervor, have flooded my office with messages of dire concern and extreme opposition to the proposed mandate. I firmly agree."

A similar scene played out in the Utah State Legislature's Health & Human Services Interim Committee where dozens packed the meeting to demand lawmakers pass bills banning businesses from mandating the vaccine. They worried about the impact to small businesses — even though they are not a part of the federal mandate.

Some lawmakers fumed about the mandate, but ultimately took no action on the request on Wednesday. Any bill might not appear until the 2022 legislative session that begins in January.

Read the letter from the 24 attorneys general here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707