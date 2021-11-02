Utah children can be vaccinated starting Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County is preparing to roll out its plan to immunize young children by the end of the week.

The decision comes as the advisory council for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends emergency authorization for pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Salt Lake County is expecting to offer children ages 5 to 11 a COVID-19 vaccine as early as Saturday. The announcement came from Health Director Dr. Angela Dunn Tuesday.

“That is the main goal this week is to get that all set up smoothly,” Dr. Dunn said.

Dunn says the county’s South Redwood Clinic will open for walk-in and appointments this weekend.

All Salt Lake County clinics are expected to offering pediatric doses on Monday. The county will begin scheduling pediatric appointments on Wednesday.

“Me, personally, I will sign up to get my kids vaccinated on November 8th. The data is pretty clear that kids who are otherwise healthy will benefit from a COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Dunn.

Vaccinating young children is a “last ditch effort,” by health experts to calm what is expected to be a very difficult winter.

Utah was among the top states leading the country in COVID cases last week. It is fueled by a large surge that started after fall break and is expected to continue into the holidays.

“We do not see a flattening or a decline. I was surprised to hear we are fourth in the nation with growth in covid and our county being one of the highest right now within our state,” said Mayor Jenny Wilson.

While the county currently doesn’t have childhood doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Dunn expects them to come in time for the clinic on Saturday.

For a child to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or caregiver must be present.