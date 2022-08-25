Watch Now
Utah COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations steadily decreasing, 15 new deaths

Rick Bowmer/AP
Clay Harris receives a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department
Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 25, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weekly COVID-19 case is steadily decreasing in the latest report issued by the Utah Department of Health on Thursday.

There were 3,143 new cases recorded in Utah in the last 7 days, about 216 new cases fewer than last week.

There were also 165 new hospitalizations and 15 new deaths.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 453 per day with the person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate at 22.3%. Only slightly lower than last week’s 26.2% positivity rate.

