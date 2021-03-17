Utah COVID-19 numbers hit plateau and rise slightly

SALT LAKE CITY — The term plateau is pretty dull. If you know your geology or geography, it's a high flat place. And in statistics it's the same: a suspended period at one level.

With COVID-19 in Utah, there is a concern about plateauing. After weeks of low case numbers, FOX 13s weekly tabulation of county-by-county data shows increases in more than half of Utah's counties.

Not big increases, but enough to make the whole state tick up just a bit.

That's a plateau.

The state's overall increase just 44 more cases for the seven days ending on March 15 than the same period ending on March 8.

Weber and Cache Counties were the two biggest counties to see an increase in case numbers, but other counties saw larger percentage increases led by Southeastern Utah's Emery County increasing over 400 percent.