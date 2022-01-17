Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah has 3rd highest average daily COVID case rate in US

items.[0].image.alt
Francisco Kjolseth / Tribune file photo
Salt Lake County health director Angela Dunn presents slides showing the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases during a Salt Lake County council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, attended by protesters opposed to the recent mask mandate issued by the Salt Lake County Health Department and Mayor Jenny Wilson.
COVID cases increasing
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 12:28:55-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah now has the nation’s third-highest average daily coronavirus case rate, with the omicron variant pushing infection numbers in the Beehive State to their highest point in the pandemic.

The flood of cases has so overwhelmed the state’s testing system that Utah leaders have suspended the Test to Stay program at public schools. For the same reason, Gov. Spencer Cox’s administration is now asking people not to seek testing if they have COVID-19 symptoms and to isolate at home instead.

Health officials say, at least for now, an apparent plateau in new infections would likely signify a shortage of tests in Utah rather than a slowdown in disease spread.

Amid the surge, medical providers have limited eligibility for monoclonal antibody treatments because of dwindling supply, and University of Utah Hospital has had to close down 50 beds due to staffing shortages.

And making matters more complicated, it’s gotten harder over the past two years for state and local health officials to take action on containing disease spread — as Utah lawmakers frustrated by pandemic restrictions have redistributed the state’s emergency powers. In the wake of the changes, efforts to enforce mask orders have largely been undermined or overturned.

READ THE ENTIRE STORY IN THE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707