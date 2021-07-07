Watch
Utah health systems share concerns over rise in COVID cases

Pavel Golovkin/AP
Medical workers wearing protective gear talk as they transport a patient suspected of having coronavirus
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 12:01:23-04

SALT LAKE CITY — With COVID-19 cases spiking in the state, leaders from Utah's major medical healthcare systems are joining together to address concerns the rise will have on hospitals and caregivers.

Leaders from University of Utah Health, Steward Health, Intermountain Healthcare, and HCA/MountainStar will discuss the state's current status in a Wednesday press conference.

According to officials, the rise in cases is fueled by the Delta variant of COVID-19 that has led to the most hospitalizations among unvaccinated patients.

