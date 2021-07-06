Watch
Utah hits 70% COVID-19 vaccine goal — for people over 18

Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP, File
Medical Assistant Keona Shepard holds up the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as she prepares to administer it at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during the mass coronavirus vaccination in New Orleans, in this Thursday, March 4, 2021, file photo
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 11:34:03-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has hit a major milestone for vaccinations.

Governor Spencer Cox's office announced on Tuesday that 70% of those over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor's office said that numbers kept by the Utah Department of Health showed the state around 65%. But when you factor in services like the VA hospital, tribal services, U.S. Department of Defense, etc., we climb to 70.2%.

Utah also has a very young population and it was only fairly recently that the CDC allowed vaccines to be given to people over the age of 12. In fact, roughly one-third of the state's population is under 18.

In a post on Twitter, the governor's office praised UDOH and local health departments for their work to get people vaccinated.

