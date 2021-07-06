Utah hits 70% COVID-19 vaccine goal — for people over 18

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has hit a major milestone for vaccinations.

Governor Spencer Cox's office announced on Tuesday that 70% of those over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor's office said that numbers kept by the Utah Department of Health showed the state around 65%. But when you factor in services like the VA hospital, tribal services, U.S. Department of Defense, etc., we climb to 70.2%.

Utah also has a very young population and it was only fairly recently that the CDC allowed vaccines to be given to people over the age of 12. In fact, roughly one-third of the state's population is under 18.

In a post on Twitter, the governor's office praised UDOH and local health departments for their work to get people vaccinated.