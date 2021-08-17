Utah is reporting 963 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting an increase of 963 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday, for a total number of 447,771 in the state.

Just under 8,000 vaccines were administered since yesterday, for a statewide total of 3,145,877.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

An additional 7,151 people were tested since Friday, for a total since the pandemic began of 3,026,931.

13,055 tests have been given since Friday, for a total of 5,496,043 tests in the state.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 950 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.6%.

There are 382 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19; the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak is 19,429.

Due to a complication with the fatality data file transfer, new deaths from today will be reported tomorrow.