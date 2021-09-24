Watch
Utah Jazz will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test at home games

The requirement applies to all attendees 12 and older
Vivint Arena / Twitter
Posted at 11:21 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 13:33:35-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone attending Utah Jazz games in 2021 at the Vivint Area will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Vivint Area made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

