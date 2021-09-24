Utah Jazz will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test at home games

SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone attending Utah Jazz games in 2021 at the Vivint Area will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Vivint Area made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

UPDATE: Effective September 30, Vivint Arena and the Utah Jazz will require all guests 12 and older to present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR a qualifying negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event to gain access to the arena. pic.twitter.com/tFiwWbo9Lm — Vivint Arena (@vivintarena) September 24, 2021

