Utah lawmakers to meet in special session, sidestepping hot button issues

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature will meet in a special session on Wednesday to spend $1.65 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money and deal with some bills.

Governor Spencer Cox issued a call of the legislature on Monday morning, but he included some bills — largely technical fixes to legislation that passed in the 2021 session that ended in March.

In a letter to House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, and Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, the governor declined to take up two controversial topics: declaring Utah a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" and a ban on discussing "critical race theory" in schools.

"I am on record saying that CRT has no place in our curriculum. The difficulty, however, comes in defining terms and making sure that we are never stifling thought or expression — and that we make sure our children learn both the best of our past as well as our mistakes so we don’t repeat them. We must also make it abundantly clear that Utah is a place that welcomes everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or any other background. It is who we are, and it may be easy to lose sight of that during a knee-jerk debate," the governor wrote.

The governor did include an extension of the ongoing state of emergency for drought on the special session call. He also included a ban on mask mandates for K-12 schools. For months, Gov. Cox kept a mask mandate for Utah's schools in place until he suddenly reversed his decision last week, allowing school districts to lift them for the last week of the school year only.

The big issue will be to spend American Rescue Plan Act money. In an interview with FOX 13, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said they would likely allocate the money but not spend it all at once.

Guidance released to legislative leadership designated the money in "buckets."



$720 million for infrastructure improvements like transportation, recreational infrastructure, state facilities.

$115 million for public health response to COVID-19.

$65 million for businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 including arts, hospitality, small businesses.

$280 million for water infrastructure including secondary metering, evaporation mitigation, dam safety, etc.

$175 million for broadband internet expansion, including improvements to government networks, public hotspots, and "last-mile" broadband grants.

$80 million for summer school, after school capacity, remote degree programs, high-demand scholarships.

$110 million for emergency coordination, business continuity, training and responsiveness.

$35 million for courts as they re-open from the pandemic including backlogged cases, virtual jury trials, etc.

$70 million for housing and homelessness issues, including food security and affordable housing needs.

Read the special session call here:

