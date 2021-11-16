Utah now offers mail-based COVID-19 testing

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) on Tuesday announced that it is offering a new form of COVID-19 testing through the mail for people who live in rural areas or otherwise cannot reach a testing site.

You can Register online to see if you qualify for the free mail-based PCR test. The health department saus it takes about four days to get your test results after registering. This includes the time it takes for you to get the test in the mail, take your sample at home, and mail it back to Fulgent Genetics. The test will be shipped to you by FedEx and must be returned to Fulgent Genetics by FedEx. Test results from the mail-based PCR tests are reported to the Utah Department of Health by Fulgent Genetics.

The UDOH also announced a partnership with NOMI Health (TestUtah) to offer two designated lanes for travel testing In Salt Lake City and St. George. The testing locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Testing for non-travelers is still available at both locations for all other members of the public. Not all travel destinations will accept the types of tests offered at these testing locations. Travelers are responsible for making sure they meet testing or vaccination requirements of their travel destination. For more information on travel testing and requirements, visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/travel/ [coronavirus.utah.gov].