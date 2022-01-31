Utah opens 2 new high-volume COVID-19 testing sites due to overwhelming demand

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health has announced the opening of two new high-volume testing centers as demand continues to soar.

The announcement came Monday morning, as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Each site will be prepared to handle up to 1,200 people per day. One will open at the University of Utah and another will be at Utah Valley University. Both will only have PCR tests.

The two new sites join Utah's other high-volume testing sites at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, and the BYU Football Stadium in Provo.

The department of health recommends using their website to check the status of the testing site before showing up at any of them.

New University of Utah site

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Although appointments are preferred, people who do not have them will still be accommodated.

The location is 595 Guardsman Way in Salt Lake City, at the southwest corner of the Tailgate Parking Lot of the University of Utah. Drive through the west parking lot of the University Kids Day Care and enter through Guardsman Way to get to the site.

Utah Valley University

The UVU site is open Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Although appointments are preferred, people who do not have them will still be accommodated.

The site is in the Utah Valley University Parking Lot 10 at 1200 West 800 South in Orem. Access the site from 1200 West in the northwest parking lot, which is west of the Nellesen Center for Autism and the McKay Education buildings and near to the construction area.