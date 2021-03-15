Menu

Utah opens statewide emergency rental assistance program

Starting Monday, Utahns who qualify for emergency rental assistance can begin the application process to receive up to $2,000 per month to help maintain housing stability.
Posted at 5:52 AM, Mar 15, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Starting Monday, Utahns who qualify for emergency rental assistance can begin the application process to receive up to $2,000 per month to help maintain housing stability.

The funds can be used toward a qualifying renter's current rent plus 3 months of prospective rent (with a termed lease), past-due rent, eligible fees, a security deposit and/or utilities such as internet and home energy costs.

Click here to submit an application at rentrelief.utah.gov

Eligible households have:

  1. Combined household income at or below 80% of area median income
  2. Someone in the household has qualified for unemployment, or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19
  3. Household is experiencing housing instability (for example, received a past-due utility or rent notice or eviction notice, or living in unsafe or unhealthy living conditions) due to COVID-19
  4. Applicant resides in the household and is on the lease

To pay for the emergency rent relief, the State of Utah received $215 million via the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which appropriates $25 billion for rent relief across the nation.

