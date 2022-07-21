Utah passes 1 million COVID-19 cases with latest data report

SALT LAKE CITY — Newly-reported COVID-19 cases in Utah remain at a high level, but the numbers have remained stable over previous weeks.

The Utah Department of Health reported 6,870 new cases during the previous week on Thursday, with an additional 15 deaths and 267 new hospitalizations.

Utah has now passed the one million mark in overall cases since the pandemic began in early 2020. In all, there have been 1,004,426 cases reported in the state.

There are currently 242 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 40 of those patients in an ICU.

The rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 981 a day, with a 36.1% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate.