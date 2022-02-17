Utah reports 1,032 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 8 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 8 additional deaths, with two occurring prior to January 17.

There are 476 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, bringing the state's total number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began to 32, 767.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,164 per day, down from yesterday's increase of 1,296.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 27.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 16.1%.

School-aged children accounted for 141 of Thursday's newly announced cases, with 73 cases in children ages 5-10, 25 cases in children ages 11-13, and 43 cases in children ages 14-17.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

With eight additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,344: