Utah reports 1,032 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 8 additional deaths

Rick Bowmer
In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Posted at 1:00 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 15:03:44-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 8 additional deaths, with two occurring prior to January 17.

There are 476 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, bringing the state's total number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began to 32, 767.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,164 per day, down from yesterday's increase of 1,296.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 27.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 16.1%.

School-aged children accounted for 141 of Thursday's newly announced cases, with 73 cases in children ages 5-10, 25 cases in children ages 11-13, and 43 cases in children ages 14-17.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

With eight additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,344:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, older than 85, Washington county resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Female, between 65-84, Weber county resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake county resident, not hospitalized
  6. Female, older than 85, Davis county resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Sanpete county resident, long-term care facility resident
