Utah reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health reprted 1,122 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number to 606,531 positive cases. An additional 11 people have died from COVID-19 since Monday.

School-aged children account for 174 of Tuesday's newly announced cases, with 91 cases in children ages 5-10, 37 cases in children ages 11-13, and 46 cases in children ages 14-17 since Monday.

An additional 16,717 vaccines were administered since Monday, bring the state's total number of vaccines given to 4,254,139.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

An increase of 6,099 people were tested Tuesday, bringing the total number tested since the pandemic began to 4,036,145.

Another 13,521 tests were given since Monday, bringing Utah's total to 7,384,368 tests administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,540 per day.The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.

Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,340, with 516 people currently in the hospital because of the virus.

Utah is reporting that an additional 11 people have died from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the total number of death in the state to 3,606.

Reported deaths are as follows: