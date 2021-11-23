Utah reports 1,153 new COVID cases Tuesday; 15 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,153 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths since the day before.

The health department reported that school-aged children accounted for 233 of the newly announced cases.

141 cases in children ages 5-10

38 cases in children ages 11-13

54 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported 16,198 vaccine doses had been administered since Monday.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," the health department said in a news release. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,523 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.

The health department reported there are 536 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 15 newly announced deaths are as follows: