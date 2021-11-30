Utah reports 1,195 new COVID cases Tuesday; 20 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths caused by COVID-19 since the day before.
The health department reported that chool-aged children account for 253 of the newly announced cases.
- 131 cases in children ages 5-10
- 53 cases in children ages 11-13
- 69 cases in children ages 14-17
Additionally, 14,486 more doses of vaccine had been administered statewide since the day before.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,127 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.6%.
The health department reported that there are 511 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
The case statistics for the 20 newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 15-25, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death **not a minor**
- Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death