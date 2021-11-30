Watch
Utah reports 1,195 new COVID cases Tuesday; 20 new deaths

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston.<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:58 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 15:07:14-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths caused by COVID-19 since the day before.

The health department reported that chool-aged children account for 253 of the newly announced cases.

  • 131 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 53 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 69 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 14,486 more doses of vaccine had been administered statewide since the day before.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,127 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.6%.

The health department reported that there are 511 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 20 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Female, between 15-25, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death **not a minor**
  18. Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
