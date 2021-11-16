Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 1,238 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 13 deaths

items.[0].image.alt
thomas hansmann.fotograf/AP
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, it is submitting its experimental pill for U.S. authorization, setting the stage for a likely launch in coming weeks. (Pfizer via AP)
Pfizer COVID Pill
Posted at 1:04 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 15:04:04-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,238 new COVID cases and 13 additional deaths since the day before.

School-aged children accounted for 276 of Tuesday's newly announced cases. 

  • 141 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 60 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 75 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,592 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11%.

The health department reported there are 569 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 13 additional deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, between 45-64. Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707