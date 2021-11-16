Utah reports 1,238 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 13 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,238 new COVID cases and 13 additional deaths since the day before.
School-aged children accounted for 276 of Tuesday's newly announced cases.
- 141 cases in children ages 5-10
- 60 cases in children ages 11-13
- 75 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,592 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11%.
The health department reported there are 569 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 13 additional deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64. Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death