Utah reports 1,238 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 13 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,238 new COVID cases and 13 additional deaths since the day before.

School-aged children accounted for 276 of Tuesday's newly announced cases.

141 cases in children ages 5-10

60 cases in children ages 11-13

75 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,592 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11%.

The health department reported there are 569 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 13 additional deaths are as follows: